Fundraising for Aurora Oaks shelter - Help Keep Aurora Oaks Safe, Warm, and Open
Thursday, May 28, 2026
The large Aurora Oaks shelter, at 16357 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, is dedicated to housing and providing services for unhoused people as a King County Housing project.
It is run by the Lake City Partners which also operates a day center and services in Lake City.
At Lake City Partners we provide more than just a roof—we offer safety, warmth, and dignity to our neighbors experiencing homelessness.
The building, which houses 65 people, was provided by King County with the understanding that Lake City Partners would be responsible for maintaining the property.
The building is over 70 years old and has started showing its age. The roof was leaking, a hot water tank is failing, and the heating system is unreliable.
These are the main issues right now.
Lake City Partners set up a Go Fund Me page to coincide with their 5th birthday in the location. A generous donor provided a $15,000 challenge match and the organization set out to raise $50,000.
They have already brought in enough money to patch the roof. But they are about $5,000 short of goal with their May 30 deadline coming up.
They have been very successful in this location. In 2025 alone, Aurora Oaks served 242 individuals and helped 124 people move into permanent supportive housing.
Every night, people come through their doors seeking refuge and a pathway toward stable housing. With 65 beds, the shelter is a critical hub in our King County community.
Donate through their GoFundMe page
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