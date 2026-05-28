Shoreline student on Dean's Honor Roll at Midwestern State University

Thursday, May 28, 2026

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Midwestern State University recognized 1,034 honor students for the Spring 2026 semester. The Dean's Honor Roll included 346 students.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll. 

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HONOR

Shoreline, WA

Abigail Lee, Psychology, Dean's Honor Roll

Midwestern State University is a public liberal arts university in Wichita Falls, Texas. As of fall 2025, MSU Texas enrolled 5,287 students. It is the state's only public institution focused on the liberal arts


Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
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