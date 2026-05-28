Shoreline student on Dean's Honor Roll at Midwestern State University
Thursday, May 28, 2026
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HONOR
Shoreline, WA
Abigail Lee, Psychology, Dean's Honor Roll
Abigail Lee, Psychology, Dean's Honor Roll
Midwestern State University is a public liberal arts university in Wichita Falls, Texas. As of fall 2025, MSU Texas enrolled 5,287 students. It is the state's only public institution focused on the liberal arts
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