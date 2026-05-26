King County Housing Authority launches Youth Safety & Belonging initiative

Ballinger Homes King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is pleased to announce the launch of the Youth Safety & Belonging Initiative, a strategic partnership to strengthen opportunities for young people ages 14-19 growing up in KCHA communities in Auburn, Kent, and Shoreline. King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is pleased to announce the launch of the Youth Safety & Belonging Initiative, a strategic partnership to strengthen opportunities for young people ages 14-19 growing up in KCHA communities in Auburn, Kent, and



The $800,000 investment for the first year will implement proven programs that build belonging and community stability for all young people, including those impacted by trauma or other life challenges.





Programs and interventions will focus on positive youth development approaches that prevent violence, foster connection and opportunity, and create safer, more supportive environments where young people can thrive.





The Youth Safety & Belonging Initiative builds on the strong youth programming already in place across multiple KCHA communities.





The initiative is designed to add to existing out-of-school time programs, bringing in additional resources and staff who will build trusting relationships with young people, strengthening the overall support system so more of our youth can thrive.





KCHA received an overwhelming response to this Request for Proposal (RFP) and appreciates the many qualified organizations that applied, which shows just how committed this region is to supporting our youth.





Partnerships









Following a robust application review process, KCHA is announcing new awards and partnerships under the Youth Safety & Belonging Initiative to two community-based organizations: CHOOSE180 and Northwest Credible Messenger

CHOOSE 180, a community-based organization with over a decade of experience serving system-impacted youth across King County, will partner with KCHA to serve youth living at Ballinger Homes in Shoreline.





Their intervention-focused, credible-messenger model meets youth where they are, within housing communities, schools, and community spaces, through proactive outreach, structured group programming, and individualized mentorship.





Grounded in trauma-informed, evidence-based practices, this approach emphasizes relationship-building, accountability, and skill development to reduce conflict, strengthen connections to trusted adults, and support safer community environments.





Northwest Credible Messenger will partner with KCHA to serve youth living at targeted housing communities located in Kent and Auburn.





What People Are Saying





“When we invest in youth well-being, we strengthen the future of our entire community. Shoreline’s partnership with KCHA brings together government, nonprofits, and neighborhoods to meet people where they are, collaborate to create pathways to opportunity, and empower our youth and families to become leaders.” – Betsy Robertson, Mayor of Shoreline





About King County Housing Authority





The King County Housing Authority provides rental assistance and quality, affordable housing to more than 50,000 people across King County. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KCHA supports residents in achieving stability, opportunity, and long-term success.







