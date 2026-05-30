HomeTechHacker: AI Tools I Use Every Day and How You Can Get Started

Artificial intelligence has been in the news constantly over the past couple of years. Depending on what you read, it’s either going to change everything about how we work, or it’s an overhyped tech trend.

From my perspective, the truth is somewhere in the middle. AI isn’t magic, although sometimes it can seem like it is! It’s a useful tool and the best way to understand it is simply to start using it. Here are a few ways I use AI tools in everyday life.





Brainstorming and Planning





One of the tools I use most often is ChatGPT. I use it for brainstorming ideas, planning projects, and helping organize my thoughts when I’m starting something new.





For example, when I’m planning my content calendar for my technology website, I often ask ChatGPT to help me think through article topics or organize ideas into a clear outline. I also use it to help evaluate business ideas or explore different approaches to projects I’m working on.





It doesn’t replace thinking, but it’s a great tool for getting unstuck when you’re staring at a blank page.





Writing and Communication





AI tools can also be helpful for improving writing. Sometimes I’ll draft something myself and then ask ChatGPT to help rephrase it more clearly. I also use Grammarly regularly to help polish writing and catch mistakes before publishing something or sending an email. These tools don’t write everything for me, but they act like an extra editor looking over my shoulder.





Creating Graphics and Visuals





Another place AI shows up in my daily work is in graphic design tools. Inside Canva, for example, there are AI features that can generate images or help create social media graphics. If I need a quick visual for a post, AI can often generate a starting point that I can refine. It saves time and helps people who aren’t professional designers (like me!) create decent-looking graphics.





AI at the Office





At work, I use Microsoft Copilot to help analyze Excel data, summarize emails, and assist with organizing information. When you’re dealing with large spreadsheets or long email threads, having a tool that can quickly summarize or analyze information can be a real time saver. It’s not perfect, but it can speeds up routine tasks.





A Surprising Use: Health and Fitness





One place AI helped me personally was in my fitness journey. I used AI tools to help structure workouts, analyze training data, and stay consistent with my exercise routines.





It’s a good example of how these tools can support everyday goals—not just work tasks.





How to Get Started With AI





If you’re curious about trying AI tools yourself, getting started is easier than many people think.





First, try a large language model like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini. Next, pick a small problem you’d like help with. It might be drafting an email, brainstorming ideas, planning a project, or explaining a complicated topic.





Give the AI some context and ask a specific question. Then keep experimenting. The more you use these tools, the better you’ll get at asking questions and getting useful results.





AI can be a helpful assistant for thinking through problems, organizing information, and getting everyday work done a little faster.



