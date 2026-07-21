SR 104 / Ballinger Way closed overnight beginning July 21, 2026

Fish passage project

Photo courtesy WSDOT

As WSDOT finishes up the daytime road closures of SR 104 and NE 180th St, between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE, as of Monday, July 20, they will begin overnight road closures from Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24. As WSDOT finishes up the daytime road closures of SR 104 and NE 180th St, between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE, as of Monday, July 20, they will begin overnight road closures from Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24.





Local access will be permitted on SR 104 east of NE 195th St, and driveways in this area will remain accessible during the weekday closures.







