SR 104 / Ballinger Way closed overnight beginning July 21, 2026
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|Fish passage project
Photo courtesy WSDOT
As WSDOT finishes up the daytime road closures of SR 104 and NE 180th St, between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE, as of Monday, July 20, they will begin overnight road closures from Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24.
These overnight road closures will take place Tuesday to Thursday, 8:00pm to 6:00am, and Friday, 9:00pm to 3:00am.
Following this, there will be a daytime closure of SR 104 on Monday, July 27, from 7:00am to 5:00pm, as well as an overnight closure for final paving that night, 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Signed detours will guide vehicles and pedestrians around the closure, which supports sewer installation for the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project.
Local access will be permitted on SR 104 east of NE 195th St, and driveways in this area will remain accessible during the weekday closures.
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