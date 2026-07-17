Ballots have been mailed out for the primary election

Photo by GM Wiegand By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Ballots should be arriving soon for the August primary election. The 32nd Legislative district, which includes all of Shoreline and extends southwest into Seattle and north into Snohomish county, has a crowded field.









We have published statements from the candidates for Representative Position #1 (see below).Now we have the statements for the three candidates for 32nd District State Senator: