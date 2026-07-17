Ballots have been mailed out for the primary election

Friday, July 17, 2026

Photo by GM Wiegand
By Diane Hettrick

Ballots should be arriving soon for the August primary election. The 32nd Legislative district, which includes all of Shoreline and extends southwest into Seattle and north into Snohomish county, has a crowded field.

We have published statements from the candidates for Representative Position #1 (see below).

Now we have the statements for the three candidates for 32nd District State Senator:
32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat
Check your personal voter data at this link VoteWA.gov If you have not received your ballot, you can get a replacement there.


Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
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