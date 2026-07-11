32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Lisa Rezac

Lisa Rezac Lisa Rezac - candidate for 32nd Legislative District Pos #1





I’m running for State Representative because I love this state and believe we can do much better.









If we measure our success by looking at the numbers in four key areas — taxes, budget accountability, education, and crime/safety — it’s clear we’re off track. Washington’s state operating budget has roughly doubled over the past decade, rising from about $38 billion to around $80 billion, while taxes have increased significantly. In education, we spend nearly $20,000 per student, yet 59% of students perform below grade level. On public safety, neighborhoods continue to face high levels of violence, theft, and human trafficking. And the King County Regional Homelessness Authority recently could not account for about $13 million in taxpayer funds.These figures show that simply spending more does not deliver stronger results. We have a spending and accountability problem more than a funding one.What I would bring to the position is a practical, results-focused approach. As someone born and raised in this area who returned home to raise our son, I’m committed to better enforcement of existing laws, reducing the tax and regulatory burden that drives up costs, and demanding real accountability for every taxpayer dollar.Washington can once again be affordable, safe, and successful for families and businesses. I’m running to help get us back on track.