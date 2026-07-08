What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 8 - 14
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 8 - 14
It’s a full weekend ahead with plenty of fun for everyone! Stop by Cromwell Park on Saturday for the Pups on Parade event, then celebrate Christmas in July at Salvation Artists Collective. On Sunday join us for the Shoreline Unity Cup – Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market. Fill the rest of your week with free concerts in the park, farmers markets (Shoreline & LFP), stargazing at Paramount Park, hands-on workshops at the Tool Library, beach explorations, and community gatherings. Yay for Summer in Shoreline!
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dogs at their summer event!
Mele Kalikimaka! We’re bringing Christmas in July to Salvation, and we’re going full Elvis in Blue Hawaii style!
Saturday, July 11 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
Think retro beach party meets a relaxed summer market.
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 8 - 14
It’s a full weekend ahead with plenty of fun for everyone! Stop by Cromwell Park on Saturday for the Pups on Parade event, then celebrate Christmas in July at Salvation Artists Collective. On Sunday join us for the Shoreline Unity Cup – Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market. Fill the rest of your week with free concerts in the park, farmers markets (Shoreline & LFP), stargazing at Paramount Park, hands-on workshops at the Tool Library, beach explorations, and community gatherings. Yay for Summer in Shoreline!
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dogs at their summer event!
Mele Kalikimaka! We’re bringing Christmas in July to Salvation, and we’re going full Elvis in Blue Hawaii style!
Saturday, July 11 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
Think retro beach party meets a relaxed summer market.
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Free soccer matches for youth ages 8-11 featuring live performances and celebrations, with an international marketplace and food vendors.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella
Wednesday, July 8 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
A seated exercise class for all levels. A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.
Concerts in the Park with K.G. & Star 5 Presented by Shorelake Arts
Wednesday, July 8 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Enjoy a FREE summer concert in Cromwell Park!
Arts in the Garden: Nature in Watercolor & Pastel Workshop
Thursday, July 9 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Experience the beauty of art in the garden during a peaceful summer evening at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation, hosted by ShoreLake Arts.
NEW CLASS! QiGong
Friday, July 10 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Come see how focused breathing, connected to gentle movement, supports whole-body health.
Never Grow Up - Science Fun with Marlin
Friday, July 10 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Join Marlin Martin, retired physics/chemistry teacher for an hour of timeless hands-on science experiments like a garden pinwheel made from recycled materials.
It's Happening at the Ching: Hügelkultur Bed Building Class
Saturday, July 11 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Ching Community Garden
The class is free, and families are welcome. Just be sure to sign up at https://volunteersignup.
FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event at Shoreline Windermere
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline
Don’t miss our FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event!
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.
Midsummer Market - Handmade Crafts, Vintage, Food, etc.
Saturday, July 11 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds. There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos.
Summer Splash Party
Saturday, July 11 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunset Park
Get ready to splash, slide, and soak up the fun at Wet N’ Wild—a free family event hosted by the Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association!
Tool School for Women+: Fix-A-Flat
Saturday, July 11 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Are you interested in learning how to repair a flat tire, an essential skill for all cyclists?
Paramount Park Stargazing
Saturday, July 11 9:00 PM - 11:45 PM, Paramount Park
Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public.
Machine Sewing 101
Sunday, July 12 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Students will leave this class with the foundation for utilizing a standard home sewing machine.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, July 12 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE)
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Introduction to Fabric Types and Textiles
Sunday, July 12 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
During the first part of class, students will learn about the different types of textiles they may encounter.
Low Tide Beach Explorations
Monday, July 13 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalists for free and informative beach walks at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, July 14 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.
Lunchtime Concerts Series - Reptile Isle
Tuesday, July 14 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Lunchtime Concerts – Concerts are free to attend, they begin at 12:00 pm. Bring your lunch and enjoy a reptile program by Reptile Isle.
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 14 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell Park
Come to Cromwell Park each Tuesday this summer and sing your heart out. Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Best in Shoreline Pet Show
Sunday, July 19 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Twin Ponds Park
"Best in Shoreline," and ALL Shoreline residents are invited to participate! Pre-register your pet contestants here: https://www.bestinshoreline.
Ridgecrest Art Walk Hosted by ShoreLake Arts
Thursday, July 23 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Outside the ShoreLake Art Gallery
Join us for the Ridgecrest Art Walk starting at NE 165th Street.
National Night Out for Community
Tuesday, August 4 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
National Night Out is a chance to strengthen neighborhood connections, meet local public servants, and celebrate community together. Learn more and register your event here
2026 Celebrate Shoreline
Saturday, August 15 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 31st birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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