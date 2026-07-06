June 2026 Shoreline Market Overview

13% below June 2025's 45 transactions. June brought a modest uptick in activity, with 39 homes closing compared to 38 in May, though sales remain





Year to date, 222 homes have sold, compared to 204 through the same period last year, an 8.8% increase that suggests the market is running ahead of last year's cumulative pace despite softer individual months.



The same economic headwinds that dampened May's spring activity, including elevated mortgage rates following the Iran conflict, rising gas prices, and growing inflation pressure, continued to weigh on buyer behavior in June.



Pricing Trends

The median sale price rose to $825,000 in June, up from $777,500 last month, a solid recovery month over month, though still 6.3% below June 2025's $880,000.





Year to date, the median stands at $800,000, compared to $850,000 through the same period last year, reflecting the ongoing gap in pricing relative to 2025 levels.



Price per square foot came in at $539, down slightly from May's $550 but up 7% year over year from June 2025's $504 and above the year-to-date average of $525.





Compared to the first half of 2025's $535, the current YTD figure of $525 is only modestly lower, suggesting per-square-foot values are holding up reasonably well despite softer median prices.



Days on Market

Homes sold in an average of 15 days in June, a sharp improvement from 22 days last month and below June 2025's 18-day average.





This is one of the stronger signals in this month's report. The year-to-date average of 28 days remains slightly above last year's 26-day pace, but June's figure suggests well-priced homes are moving quickly when buyers do engage.



Negotiation Trends

The sold-to-list price ratio rose to 101.97% in June, up from 101.23% in May and above June 2025's 100.91%. This indicates that competitive offers returned in June, with buyers willing to bid above asking on desirable properties.





Year to date, the ratio stands at 101.03%, compared to 102.72% through the same period in 2025, showing that while negotiation dynamics have normalized from last year's highly competitive environment, June's data points to renewed buyer urgency for well-positioned homes.



June Summary

June delivered some genuinely encouraging data points. Homes sold faster than a year ago, the sold-to-list ratio exceeded last June's figure, and price per square foot is running above 2025 levels year over year. These signals suggest that motivated buyers are still competing for the right homes.





The persistent gaps in median price and overall sales volume compared to last year reflect the broader economic environment rather than a lack of demand at the right price point. Sellers who price accurately and present well are seeing strong, competitive results.