It's Happening at the Ching: Hügelkultur Bed Building Class, July 11, 2026

It's all happening this summer at the Ching Garden!





Hügelkultur Heard about the benefits of hügelkultur and wonder how they're constructed? Heard about the benefits of hügelkultur and wonder how they're constructed?





Join Maryn Wynne and Londa Jacques on July 11, 2026 from 9am - Noon for a hands-on class and discover how it's done.





With many hands contributing, the entire bed will be built start to finish in just three hours!



Hügelkultur is a permaculture gardening technique where woody debris such as logs, branches, and twigs that might otherwise be hauled off site are layered to create a planting mound.









The class is free, and families are welcome.



The Ching Garden is located at



The mound is then covered with compost and topsoil. As the wood breaks down, it acts as a sponge, absorbing water. As it rots, a rich ecosystem is formed that requires less fertilizer and less water than a traditional raised bed.The class is free, and families are welcome. Be sure to sign up here! The Ching Garden is located at 16034 Greenwood Ave N in Shoreline . When you arrive, park in the south visitor lot at Shoreline College and walk across the street. If you are being dropped off, your driver can temporarily pull into the driveway.

With the apple tree guild now thriving and the squashes in the central bed leaping, building a large hügelkultur garden bed is the next summer project.