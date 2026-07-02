It's Happening at the Ching: Hügelkultur Bed Building Class, July 11, 2026
Thursday, July 2, 2026
With the apple tree guild now thriving and the squashes in the central bed leaping, building a large hügelkultur garden bed is the next summer project.
Join Maryn Wynne and Londa Jacques on July 11, 2026 from 9am - Noon for a hands-on class and discover how it's done.
With many hands contributing, the entire bed will be built start to finish in just three hours!
Hügelkultur is a permaculture gardening technique where woody debris such as logs, branches, and twigs that might otherwise be hauled off site are layered to create a planting mound.
Hügelkultur is a permaculture gardening technique where woody debris such as logs, branches, and twigs that might otherwise be hauled off site are layered to create a planting mound.
The mound is then covered with compost and topsoil. As the wood breaks down, it acts as a sponge, absorbing water. As it rots, a rich ecosystem is formed that requires less fertilizer and less water than a traditional raised bed.
The class is free, and families are welcome. Be sure to sign up here!.
The Ching Garden is located at 16034 Greenwood Ave N in Shoreline. When you arrive, park in the south visitor lot at Shoreline College and walk across the street. If you are being dropped off, your driver can temporarily pull into the driveway.
The class is free, and families are welcome. Be sure to sign up here!.
The Ching Garden is located at 16034 Greenwood Ave N in Shoreline. When you arrive, park in the south visitor lot at Shoreline College and walk across the street. If you are being dropped off, your driver can temporarily pull into the driveway.
0 comments:
Post a Comment