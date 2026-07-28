Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo by Birgit Ages

While summer shines, Sno-King invites you to join in our vibrant mix of international dances, every Wednesday from 7-9pm, with a party on the second Saturday of the month. While summer shines, Sno-King invites you to join in our vibrant mix of international dances, every Wednesday from 7-9pm, with a party on the second Saturday of the month.





This means many kinds of music, too, and you may encounter some unusual rhythms. There are partner, no-partner, and set dances. It's fine to come solo.







Wed. Aug 5, 19, and 26 has a half hour Beginners' Class starting at 6:30.

Wed. Aug. 12 starts at 6:45 sharp, for a set dance class.

Sat. Aug. 8 , 7:00-9:00 pm - Hurray, a Beach Party dance, featuring some seashore-related dances. Do bring potluck snacks to share if you can. No teaching. Besides the beginners' dances this month we will also teach dances from Armenia, the USA, Wales, and Greece, and other dances may be reviewed.



Each Wednesday we teach, and some weeks also feature a beginners' class.Besides the beginners' dances this month we will also teach dances from Armenia, the USA, Wales, and Greece, and other dances may be reviewed.





Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. Get into the swim and join us!





$8.00.





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