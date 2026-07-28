Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Photo by Birgit Ages
While summer shines, Sno-King invites you to join in our vibrant mix of international dances, every Wednesday from 7-9pm, with a party on the second Saturday of the month.
This means many kinds of music, too, and you may encounter some unusual rhythms. There are partner, no-partner, and set dances. It's fine to come solo.
Each Wednesday we teach, and some weeks also feature a beginners' class.
- Wed. Aug 5, 19, and 26 has a half hour Beginners' Class starting at 6:30.
- Wed. Aug. 12 starts at 6:45 sharp, for a set dance class.
- Sat. Aug. 8 , 7:00-9:00 pm - Hurray, a Beach Party dance, featuring some seashore-related dances. Do bring potluck snacks to share if you can. No teaching.
Get into the swim and join us!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood.
$8.00.
Information:
- sno-king web page
- email: dancesnoking@gmail.com
- telephone: 425-610-9393
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