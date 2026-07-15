What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 15 - 21
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 15 - 21
This week brings vintage Volkswagens, local pets competing for "Best in Shoreline" to neighborhood picnics, Shakespeare in the park, farmers markets (Craft Day at LFP!), beach explorations, concerts, and hands-on workshops. It’s great week to get out and enjoy your neighborhood and community.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
43rd annual Vintage VW Show & Swap
Saturday, July 18 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline College
Vintage VW car show & swap meet. $5 entry fee for attendees, Kids under 15 free. Prize presentation begins at 1:00 PM.
Best in Shoreline Pet Show
Sunday, July 19 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Twin Ponds Park
"Best in Shoreline," and ALL Shoreline residents are invited to participate! Pre-register your pet contestants here: https://www.bestinshoreline.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Low Tide Beach Explorations
Wednesday, July 15 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalists for free and informative beach walks at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella
Wednesday, July 15 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
A low-impact, instructor-led workout performed entirely or primarily while sitting in a chair.
Hillwood Neighborhood Association Annual Ice Cream Social!
Wednesday, July 15 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Calvin Presbyterian Church
Live music by BlackJack Kerouac, games, and crafts for kids. Hope to see you there Hillwoodlanders!
Shakespear in the Park Hosted by Shorelake Arts
Wednesday, July 15 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
NEW CLASS! QiGong
Friday, July 17 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Come see how focused breathing, connected to gentle movement, supports whole-body health.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 18 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, July 18 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Urbanist Shoreline Summer Potluck Picnic
Saturday, July 18 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Bring friends, family, and a dish to share. Or just bring yourself!
Mending by Hand
Saturday, July 18 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, students will learn the basics of mending by hand, and specifically how to patch and fix holes by hand.
Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, July 19 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE)
Discover an incredible array of handmade treasures from talented local artists and crafters - all created right here in Washington State.
Try a root beer float with the new Everyday T&C ice cream!
Sunday, July 19 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Stop by your local Town & Country Market and pick up a sweet treat for a good cause. All proceeds benefit our local food banks.
Lunchtime Concerts Series - Eric Haines
Tuesday, July 21 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Bring your lunch and enjoy a one-man band and juggling performance by Eric Haines.
Echo Lake Neighborhood Picnic
Tuesday, July 21 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline Park
Come meet your neighbors and enjoy our beautiful picnic shelter.
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 21 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell Park
Come to Cromwell Park each Tuesday this summer and sing your heart out. Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Kids Summer Book Club (July)
Tuesday, July 21 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM, Ridgecrest Books
Kids ages 8-11 are welcome to join us for our Summer Book Club! We'll be reading The Swifts by Beth Lincoln for our July club. The book will be available at the store, 15% off.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, July 21 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Ridgecrest Art Walk Hosted by ShoreLake Arts
Thursday, July 23 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Outside the ShoreLakes Art Gallery
Join us for the Ridgecrest Art Walk starting at NE 165th Street.
National Night Out for Community
Tuesday, August 4 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
National Night Out is a chance to strengthen neighborhood connections, meet local public servants, and celebrate community together. Learn more and register your event at bit.ly/2026NNO.
2026 Celebrate Shoreline
Saturday, August 15 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 31st birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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