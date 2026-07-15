Cascade Kombis Volkswagon Club annual car show July 18, 2026 at Shoreline College



Cascade Kombis Vintage Volkswagen Club will host their annual car show Saturday, July 18, 2026 beginning at 9:00am on campus at Cascade Kombis Vintage Volkswagen Club will host their annual car show Saturday, July 18, 2026 beginning at 9:00am on campus at Shoreline College





Be part of the fun at the PNW VW Show and Swap and enter the raffle for your chance to win a 1969 VW Beetle and other fun prizes! Tickets are $5 (under 15 years old, free).





The Cascade Kombis Vintage VW Club is a proud supporter of the Shoreline College Automotive Program and the Shoreline College Foundation’s Joseph Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund, honoring longtime College Automotive Director, Don Schultz and his family.



