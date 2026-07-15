Cascade Kombis Volkswagon Club annual car show July 18, 2026 at Shoreline College
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Cascade Kombis Vintage Volkswagen Club will host their annual car show Saturday, July 18, 2026 beginning at 9:00am on campus at Shoreline College.
Be part of the fun at the PNW VW Show and Swap and enter the raffle for your chance to win a 1969 VW Beetle and other fun prizes! Tickets are $5 (under 15 years old, free).
The Cascade Kombis Vintage VW Club is a proud supporter of the Shoreline College Automotive Program and the Shoreline College Foundation’s Joseph Schultz Memorial Scholarship Fund, honoring longtime College Automotive Director, Don Schultz and his family.
Thank you, Cascade Kombis, for your generous support of Shoreline students!
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