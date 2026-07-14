Woodland Park Players Youth Theater Production of Disney's Newsies at Shoreline College



Woodland Park Players is proud to present Disney's Newsies, the debut production of its new Youth Theater program. Performances will take place July 31, August 1, and August 2, 2026 and the community is invited to come celebrate and support the next generation of local theater artists. Woodland Park Players is proud to present Disney's Newsies, the debut production of its new Youth Theater program. Pand the community is invited to come celebrate and support the next generation of local theater artists.









"This production is about so much more than putting on a show,” said producer Linda Joss. "It's about giving local youth a place to grow in confidence, creativity, teamwork, and leadership while building a stronger arts community."

The public's support makes a lasting difference. Every audience member encourages these young performers and helps Woodland Park Players continue its mission of providing quality community theater and meaningful opportunities for youth in our area.



Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends and help fill the theater for this exciting first Youth Theater production.



Disney's Newsies

Performance Dates: July 31, August 1 & August 2 Behind the scenes, volunteers in costumes, props, lighting, sound, stage management, and backstage operations have worked alongside the cast, creating an opportunity for young people to experience every aspect of live theater.The public's support makes a lasting difference. Every audience member encourages these young performers and helps Woodland Park Players continue its mission of providing quality community theater and meaningful opportunities for youth in our area.Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends and help fill the theater for this exciting first Youth Theater production.

About Woodland Park Players(WPP)



Since our inception in 2016, Woodland Park Players is a community theater organization dedicated to bringing quality live theater to the community while creating opportunities for performers, volunteers, and audiences of all ages. Since our inception in 2016, Woodland Park Players is a community theater organization dedicated to bringing quality live theater to the community while creating opportunities for performers, volunteers, and audiences of all ages.





The new Youth Theater program expands that mission by providing local young people with hands-on experience in all aspects of theatrical production, both on stage and behind the scenes.





WPP has given away over $70,000 of our profits since our inception to local student arts group through the Ed Harowicz Arts and Education grant.









This inaugural production features a large cast of youth and a few adults, along with a team of dedicated adult mentors and volunteers who have spent the summer bringing this high-energy, inspiring musical to life.