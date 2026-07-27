Climate Action Book Club August 5, 2026 Fen, Bog, and Swamp by Annie Proulx

Monday, July 27, 2026

Join the Climate Action Book Club:

You are invited to join even if you haven't read the book.

Next meet up will be Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Location TBD. The group will meet at 5:30pm and chat about the current book Fen, Bog and Swamp by Annie Proulx (nonfiction).

The Club has picked books for September through February...see the list is below for meeting dates and titles. Hopefully something for everyone!
  • September 2: The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
  • October 7: What We Can Know by Ian McEwan
  • November 4: Kolbert: Life on a Little Known Planet
  • December 2: Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
  • January 6: Night Owl: Poetry that navigates questions and concerns for the environment that envelopes us.
  • February 3: Carbon: The Book of Life by Paul Hawken
Third Place Books has a display table featuring the book club titles, upcoming and past, and offers a discount if you are a member of the club.

For more info, email LFPBookClub@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 5:13 AM
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