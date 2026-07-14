Sunday Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
|"Hey ICE agents: If you job requires you to hide your face behind a mask,
YOU are likely the CRIMINAL!!!:
Americans deserves president who puts country, them first
The president encouraging deadly tactics by ICE agents, an embarrassing performance at the NATO summit, chaotic war with Iran, and continued reports of self-enrichment at taxpayer expense brought out 55 area residents to protest this past Sunday.
|"It is up to ALL of us to fix this.. Every ordinary citizen needs to say
'NO! This is not right!' Join us!"
Some may think that a "small" crowd, but it is a powerful reminder week in and week out that bad behavior, unconstitutional and anti-democratic behavior, and behavior that harms the American people will not - and should not - go unremarked.
The beauty of "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving is that it reminds passers-by of what is at stake, and it reminds those who attend they are not alone in wanting better for their friends, family, neighbors and country.
|"No more Grift - Kidnap - Extortion"
Sign-waving is scheduled for every Sunday in July (7/19 and 7/26 remaining), 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
|"Tax the Rich"
"When tyranny becomes law - REBELLION becomes duty"
"Resist much - obey little - Stand up Speak out - Save Democracy"
Organized by local group Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social), non-perishable food and toiletry donations will also be accepted for donation to a local charitable organization.
|JUSTICE
or
Just ICE
Choose ONE
Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for acting honorably and treating people humanely.
--Pamela Mieth
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