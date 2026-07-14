Sunday Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line

Some may think that a "small" crowd, but it is a powerful reminder week in and week out that bad behavior, unconstitutional and anti-democratic behavior, and behavior that harms the American people will not - and should not - go unremarked.





"No more Grift - Kidnap - Extortion"

Sign-waving is scheduled for every Sunday in July (7/19 and 7/26 remaining), 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.



"Tax the Rich"

"When tyranny becomes law - REBELLION becomes duty"

"Resist much - obey little - Stand up Speak out - Save Democracy"

Organized by local group Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social), non-perishable food and toiletry donations will also be accepted for donation to a local charitable organization.



JUSTICE

or

Just ICE

Choose ONE

Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for acting honorably and treating people humanely.

--Pamela Mieth



Sign-waving is scheduled for every Sunday in July (7/19 and 7/26 remaining), 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Organized by local group Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social), non-perishable food and toiletry donations will also be accepted for donation to a local charitable organization.Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for acting honorably and treating people humanely.

The beauty of "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving is that it reminds passers-by of what is at stake, and it reminds those who attend they are not alone in wanting better for their friends, family, neighbors and country.