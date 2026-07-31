Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)

WSDOT









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: In this role, you will guide a team of engineers and technicians in delivering high-quality project designs that support critical infrastructure improvements across the state. Your leadership will help ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and in alignment with WSDOT's commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









Design Project Team Lead (TE3)Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$84,520 – $113,639 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Design Project Team Lead to provide leadership in the development of transportation projects that help keep Washington's highways safe, reliable, and efficient for the traveling public.