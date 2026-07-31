Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)
Friday, July 31, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$84,520 – $113,639 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Design Project Team Lead to provide leadership in the development of transportation projects that help keep Washington's highways safe, reliable, and efficient for the traveling public.
In this role, you will guide a team of engineers and technicians in delivering high-quality project designs that support critical infrastructure improvements across the state. Your leadership will help ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and in alignment with WSDOT's commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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