Gardening for Change: Cool Plants, Hot Topics 2026 - September 13, 2026





Explore how our backyards can actively protect and enhance PNW biodiversity.

This year’s inspiring education event features practical strategies for growing a resilient garden in a changing climate.





Learn from expert speakers Cassie Knavel (WSDA), Alma Cardenas (EMG), and Molly van der Burch (EMG).





Photo courtesy Master Gardeners Enjoy curated speakers, door prizes, vendors, and the colors of the Bellevue Botanical Garden as it transitions into fall. Arrange a beautiful bouquet at our Bloom Bar and shop unique boutique vendors. Enjoy curated speakers, door prizes, vendors, and the colors of the Bellevue Botanical Garden as it transitions into fall. Arrange a beautiful bouquet at our Bloom Bar and shop unique boutique vendors.





Arrangements are being made for The Copper Kettle Coffee Bar at the Bellevue Botanical Garden’s Shorts House to offer coffee, pastries, and light lunch items for purchase.





All proceeds enable the Master Gardener Foundation to support the WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Program. Together, we can ensure healthy, biodiverse gardens for the PNW.





Learn, shop, and get connected. Stay informed.





Our mission is to help gardeners strengthen local ecosystems by growing plants that support birds, insects, soil life, and the wider PNW food web.





Speaker Timeline