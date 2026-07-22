Gardening for Change: Cool Plants, Hot Topics 2026 - September 13, 2026
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005.
Explore how our backyards can actively protect and enhance PNW biodiversity.
This year’s inspiring education event features practical strategies for growing a resilient garden in a changing climate.
Learn from expert speakers Cassie Knavel (WSDA), Alma Cardenas (EMG), and Molly van der Burch (EMG).
|Photo courtesy Master Gardeners
Arrangements are being made for The Copper Kettle Coffee Bar at the Bellevue Botanical Garden’s Shorts House to offer coffee, pastries, and light lunch items for purchase.
All proceeds enable the Master Gardener Foundation to support the WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Program. Together, we can ensure healthy, biodiverse gardens for the PNW.
Learn, shop, and get connected. Stay informed.
Our mission is to help gardeners strengthen local ecosystems by growing plants that support birds, insects, soil life, and the wider PNW food web.
Speaker Timeline
- 10:00–11:00am — Alma Cardenas
- 11:15am–12:15pm — Molly van der Burch
- 12:30–1:30pm — Cassie Knavel
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