32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Chris Bloomquist

Chris Bloomquist Chris Bloomquist - candidate for 32nd Legislative District Pos #1





We're all economically squeezed. As the son of a Chilean immigrant mother who survived a political coup and came to America to build a new life, I know firsthand that affordability, the green economy, and safety are not abstract ideas, they are the cornerstones of prosperity. I'm running because our district deserves a representative who brings new perspectives to Olympia. I am an engineer, a youth coach, a Latino, and an environmental recruiter. I intend to apply engineering rigor, BIPOC empathy, and a tireless work ethic to find solutions that are equitable and sustainable for all.





I've spent years as a volunteer leader for my community before this campaign. I've attended legislative advocacy days for Women in Government and Education Advocacy Day, fighting for school funding and cultivating the next generation of women leaders. I've led first responder roundtables to envision a safer Aurora Avenue. I've served on the KD Hall Foundation Board to support girls in wellness and education, organized PNW Climate Week's first career fair, and gave public testimony in Olympia to demask ICE agents. Public service isn't new to me, it's lived experience.As your representative, I'll author responsible AI legislation that protects children and centers renewable energy. I'll advance compassionate, evidence-based solutions to homelessness. I'll scrutinize government spending and demand results, because taxpayers deserve accountability. And as a father raising two daughters, I will always stand firmly for women's rights.I am proud to be the only candidate supported by two-thirds of our legislative district's own delegation- both Senator Jesse Salomon and Representative Lauren Davis are endorsing me. I'm also endorsed by the Environment and Climate Council, WACOPS and earned the distinction as a gun sense candidate by Moms Demand Action.I've knocked on thousands of doors, heard your concerns, and I'm ready to serve. Let's build together!