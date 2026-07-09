The Power of Meditation July 15, 2026
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 6:30-7:30pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Take control of your life! Meditation is a simple way to deal with daily stress. By incorporating meditation into your busy schedule, you can achieve a sense of calm that will enable you to stay focused.
It will connect you with the source of peace and joy already within you. Join Ajili Hodari for this engaging workshop.
Please register here
Please register here
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