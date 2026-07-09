The Power of Meditation July 15, 2026

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 6:30-7:30pm





For adults.

Cost: FREE









Please register here





It will connect you with the source of peace and joy already within you. Join Ajili Hodari for this engaging workshop.

Take control of your life! Meditation is a simple way to deal with daily stress. By incorporating meditation into your busy schedule, you can achieve a sense of calm that will enable you to stay focused.