The Power of Meditation July 15, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026


The Power of Meditation
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 6:30-7:30pm

For adults.
Cost: FREE

Take control of your life! Meditation is a simple way to deal with daily stress. By incorporating meditation into your busy schedule, you can achieve a sense of calm that will enable you to stay focused. 

It will connect you with the source of peace and joy already within you. Join Ajili Hodari for this engaging workshop.

Please register here


Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
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