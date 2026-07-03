Shoreline and North Seattle overnight work on I-5 starting around July 6, 2026

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between State Route 104/244th Street Southwest and Northeast 50th Street.

The King County Metro bus barn to southbound I-5 off-ramp in Shoreline.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from Northeast 175th Street in Shoreline.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from North 85th Street in Seattle.

The following closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly in Seattle beginning Monday, July 6, through Wednesday morning, July 8: The following closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly in Seattle beginning Monday, July 6, through Wednesday morning, July 8:

Up to two lanes of northbound I-5 between Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and North 85th Street.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Lake City Way.

The northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northeast 70th Street.

Express Lanes

The I-5 express lanes in Seattle will close early at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 9. The express lanes will reopen at the normal time the following mornings.

The following closure is planned in Seattle from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 9: Express LanesThe following closure is planned in Seattle from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 9:

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 from Northeast 130th Street to Northeast 92nd Street.

The following closures are planned in Seattle from as early as 9 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to 5 a.m. Friday, July 10: The following closures are planned in Seattle from as early as 9 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to 5 a.m. Friday, July 10:

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between Northeast 130th Street to Northeast 92nd Street.

The southbound I-5 to North 85th Street off-ramp.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from Northgate Way.

This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.





As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. Monday, July 6 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 7: