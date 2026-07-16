Local Rotarian selected as the District 5030 Governor for 2029-2030

Jim Pullin Jr. Rotary District 5030 Governor

2029-2030 By Judy Maccully By Judy Maccully









As a result of this prestigious selection, the Rotary Club of Shoreline will have the distinct honor of serving as the host club during District Governor Jim’s upcoming leadership tenure.





Jim brings a proven, deep-rooted record of servant leadership and professional excellence to the position, embodying the core Rotary mission of "Service Above Self".





A Legacy of Dedicated Leadership





Within the local community, Jim has been a vital pillar of the Rotary Club of Shoreline. Throughout his years of membership, he has stepped up to serve in nearly every major executive capacity, including roles as Vice President, President-Elect, President, and Immediate Past President.



His steady guidance has extended well beyond the local club level. At the regional level, Jim currently serves District 5030 as the District Member Attraction Chair and currently is serving as an Assistant Governor. Jim also played a pivotal leadership role in orchestrating major regional events, including the planning of the recent District 5030 Conference in Walla Walla.



Professional and Civic Excellence





Professionally, Jim is a highly respected, nationally recognized real estate professional.. He is a Managing Broker with Skyline Properties and is the owner of PJK Enterprise. Known as a natural mentor, public speaker, and trainer, Jim possesses deep corporate expertise in negotiation, team building, and business development.



A Foundation Built on Excellence





Jim’s discipline and team-first mindset were forged early during his academic and athletic career. He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a degree in Economics. During his time as a collegiate athlete, Jim distinguished himself as an elite competitor, becoming a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and an 18-time First Team All-American in swimming.



The exact same qualities that propelled Jim to the pinnacle of collegiate athletics—discipline, fierce determination, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to excellence—are what he brings to regional Rotary leadership today.



Looking Ahead to 2029–2030





Jim’s collaborative leadership style, strategic vision, and passion for developing leaders uniquely prepare him to strengthen clubs and build meaningful relationships across District 5030.





The Rotary Club of Shoreline invites the entire community to join them in congratulating Jim Pullin Jr. on this remarkable achievement. Local members look forward to supporting his upcoming administration and witnessing the positive, lasting impact his leadership will make throughout the district.



How to Join or Support Shoreline Rotary





The ⁠Shoreline Rotary Club welcomes all local business owners, professionals, and civic leaders who want to give back to their community. The club relies on active members and neighbors to drive its outreach initiatives.



The club hosts bi-weekly hybrid gatherings (1st and 3rd Wed 7:30-8:30am). These meetings are used to share ideas, connect, and plan upcoming service initiatives. Check out our website and plan on a visit to one of our next meetings. Prospective members can reach out via the Shoreline Rotary via email to



The club hosts bi-weekly hybrid gatherings (1st and 3rd Wed 7:30-8:30am). These meetings are used to share ideas, connect, and plan upcoming service initiatives. Check out our website and plan on a visit to one of our next meetings. Prospective members can reach out via the Shoreline Rotary via email to contact@shorelinerotary.com to receive direct login credentials and upcoming schedule details.

The Rotary Club of Shoreline is proud to announce that memberhas been officially selected by the District 5030 Governor Nominating Committee to serve as District Governor for the 2029–2030 Rotary year.