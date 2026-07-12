Letter to the Editor: Proposed tree code will not support the maintenance of the existing tree canopy
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Save Shoreline Trees recognizes the effort on the tree code update, led by City staff with input by the Community Advisory Group (CAG) and the public.
The proposed draft tree code relies on the Tree Density Credit Method (TDCM) for retention of trees on all zones. The TDCM is based on the square footage (SF) of a lot divided by 1,000 and multiplied by the assigned zone multiplier. This calculation determines the Required Tree Credits for each lot.
See the Engage Tree Code Update page for information.
It is incorrect to refer to the TDCM as a “tree retention method”. Upon close evaluation, the TDCM requires less tree retention on the seven primary development zones, 20% of land where development will take place, while residential zones, about 80% of land, will be allowed to cut down many of their trees. As stated in staff presentations, the tree code cannot “treat homeowners and developers differently”.
How will this draft tree code maintain and increase the existing tree canopy? The City’s goal is to increase the tree canopy, currently 37%, to 40% by 2050. Maintenance of the tree canopy is not possible with minimal tree retention.
On March 7, 2026 Kevin Hickenbottom, Shoreline’s Urban Forester, informed Council that to increase the tree canopy to 40%, 12,000 trees would have to be planted. It is doubtful that the proposed tree code will support the maintenance of the existing tree canopy or the increase of the tree canopy to 40% by 2050.
The Planning Commission will review the proposed tree code on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Shoreline residents have the opportunity to protect our tree canopy by asking for adjustments to the proposed tree code to retain more trees.
Kathleen Russell, Susanne Tsoming
Save Shoreline Trees Co-chairs
0 comments:
Post a Comment