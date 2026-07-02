Heroes needed on 7/11

Thursday, July 2, 2026

We’re still looking for generous donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at the Richmond Beach Community Blood Drive on 7/11. 

Bloodworks Northwest is hoping Shoreliners can help make a life-saving impact.

Our community’s blood supply doesn’t get a summer vacation. 

Make a blood donation appointment with Bloodworks NW before you take yours and help make sure lifesaving blood is there for the patients who need it. 

If you're eligible, will you commit to donating? Sign up here or call 1-800-398-7888.

Bonus! Your next summer road trip starts with a blood donation! Give blood between June 1 and July 31, 2026 and you can enter to win a $10,000 digital gas gift card! 

Pump some good into the world - Donate blood and enter to win at www.bloodworksnw.org/win. You’ve got the fuel to save a life this summer!


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
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