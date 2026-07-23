Neighborhood block watch holds annual Water Fight

Taur Beeson (right) and Friendly Neighborhood Dad who started the whole thing

Photo courtesy Taur Beeson



By Taur Beeson By Taur Beeson





Because of our neighbors...



“Oh, you’re on that street’, other parents from school, or acquaintances at nearby rec games would say.





“I’ve heard about you all.. that summer thing.” And yes, it was true.





Alliances were formed (aka ganging up)

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The stories were not larger than our real life experience of it. Our reputation had exceeded our block size, but not eclipsed the random joys of owl sightings, garden offerings, and tool lending in our group text chat. The stories were not larger than our real life experience of it. Our reputation had exceeded our block size, but not eclipsed the random joys of owl sightings, garden offerings, and tool lending in our group text chat.





Water pistols are pretty exotic these days

Photo by Taur Beeman

It was something that kept us bonded together, bound but not burdened. The reason my kids, now teens/tween would not even let me discuss looking at other house properties.. ‘but the neighbors!’ they would gasp.. ‘we can’t leave our street…what about the summer WATER FIGHT?!’” It was something that kept us bonded together, bound but not burdened. The reason my kids, now teens/tween would not even let me discuss looking at other house properties.. ‘but the neighbors!’ they would gasp.. ‘we can’t leave our street…what about the summer WATER FIGHT?!’”





Normally a mild-mannered, kindly Grandma, but put a hose in her hands and all bets are off.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Yes, that was our glue. Annual water induced well staged mayhem. Ages 8 months to 80+. Yes, that was our glue. Annual water induced well staged mayhem. Ages 8 months to 80+.





Beward the two fisted water slinger

Photo by Mike Remarcke

‘Just come on out’ our friendly block Dad would coax the local retirees for weeks ahead.. ‘you can just be watering your garden and happen to miss’, wink. And they did!

Truck bed as battlement

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Water-balloons, squirt guns, balloon launchers, hardware store buckets, hoses, and yes even a few truck beds as battlements. Neighbors further down the road asking if they could join in next year.. because of course there would be another round next year. Water-balloons, squirt guns, balloon launchers, hardware store buckets, hoses, and yes even a few truck beds as battlements. Neighbors further down the road asking if they could join in next year.. because of course there would be another round next year.





Some block watches have picnics - this one gets wet

Photo by Mike Remarcke

But not before the requisite closing group picture we would stage, mid-block.. squinting into the lowering sun as 1, 2, 3 ‘ahhhhhh’ a full bucket of water somehow unseen released above the waiting crowd. But not before the requisite closing group picture we would stage, mid-block.. squinting into the lowering sun as 1, 2, 3 ‘ahhhhhh’ a full bucket of water somehow unseen released above the waiting crowd.





Summer perfection.





“Any interest in a street wide water battle again this year?” was on our text chain 2 months ago, from our friendly tool loaning, driveway shoveling, owl reporting instigator neighbor Dad.





Teaching children to be good (and wet) neighbors - hey it was a hot day

Photo by Mike Remarcke

“YES.. always…right now??!” was my tween’s response. “YES.. always…right now??!” was my tween’s response.





“I take the challenge very seriously with my hose at the ready” replied our beloved adopted grandma across the street.





Uh-oh

Photo by Mike Remarcke

No one said you had to fight fair

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Those that play and (water) fight together must stay together. Has worked for our block. Viva la batalla de agua! Those that play and (water) fight together must stay together. Has worked for our block. Viva la batalla de agua!







