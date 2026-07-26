Discover the Art of Leaf Casting at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden August 15, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Leafcasting at Kruckeberg
Gardeners, artists, and nature lovers are invited to spend a creative afternoon at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Leaf Casting Afternoon Workshop on Saturday, August 15, at 1:30pm. 

This hands-on workshop offers participants the opportunity to transform natural leaves into beautiful concrete garden sculptures that will last for years.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to prepare molds, apply concrete, and capture the intricate textures of large leaves to create unique botanical castings. 

Finished pieces can be used as birdbaths, stepping stones, garden art, or decorative accents for outdoor spaces. All materials are provided, and participants are welcome to bring favorite large leaves from home to personalize their projects.

Whether you're an experienced gardener, an artist looking for a new medium, or simply someone who enjoys creating with nature, this workshop provides a relaxing and rewarding afternoon in one of the Pacific Northwest's most beautiful gardens. 

Registration is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, and advance registration is required. 



Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
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