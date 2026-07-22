2022 Parks Bond: Hillwood Park closed for construction beginning August 4, 2026
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|Hillwood site plans
Starting August 4, 2026 and lasting through the summer of 2027, Hillwood Park will be closed for construction. The entire park will be closed including the parking lot and entry from 8th Avenue NW. The total closure of the park is necessary to complete the voter-approved park improvements.
Once completed, the improvements will include:
- frontage improvements
- loop path and other walkways
- multi-sport court
- play area
- spray park
- small picnic shelter
- benches
- bike rack
- plantings
Thank you for your patience as we work to complete one of the last park bond projects!
Project Overview
In February 2022, Shoreline voters approved Proposition 1, a bond measure to improve City parks. We are making improvements to eight of the City's parks. We have already completed work at Ridgecrest, Shoreview, Richmond Highlands, and James Keough Parks and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Hamlin Park and Brugger’s Bog are under construction, and Hillwood will begin construction August 4.
More information here.
In February 2022, Shoreline voters approved Proposition 1, a bond measure to improve City parks. We are making improvements to eight of the City's parks. We have already completed work at Ridgecrest, Shoreview, Richmond Highlands, and James Keough Parks and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Hamlin Park and Brugger’s Bog are under construction, and Hillwood will begin construction August 4.
More information here.
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