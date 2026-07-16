Movies @ the Square Event in Kenmore July 22 & August 19, 2026



We are in prime event season and the Movies @ the Square event series are a must to experience in the summer. We are in prime event season and the Movies @ the Square event series are a must to experience in the summer.









We are excited to show Zootopia on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 and Ratatouille on Wednesday, August 19.





Pre-movie activities begin at 8pm and include family friendly arts and crafts in the Hangar. The movie starts at dusk. Bring your own low chair or blanket to sit on. High chairs allowed in the back area. Food trucks will be on site.











