Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market July 19, 2026
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10am – 2pm at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market 17171 Bothell Way NE (in front of City Hall)
Join us for a full day of shopping, discovery, and community as we celebrate the incredible creativity of Washington’s local makers. You’ll find an amazing selection of handcrafted treasures from talented artists and crafters, all made right here in Washington State.
Explore unique finds like:
- Stunning jewelry
- Luxurious natural skincare
- Hand-poured candles
- One-of-a-kind home décor
- Beautiful textiles and clothing
- Fine art, ceramics, and much more!
Whether you're shopping for yourself, picking up gifts, or just enjoying a beautiful summer outing, there’s something for every taste and style. With returning favorites and exciting new vendors, this year's lineup promises the best shopping day of the summer.
And while you’re there, make sure to stock up on the freshest produce, baked goods, sweet treats, fish, meat, gorgeous flowers and more with our wide selection of farmers and vendors.
Mark your calendar, bring your friends, and come ready to shop local!
We look forward to seeing you at the Market!
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