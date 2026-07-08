Shoreline KidVantage greatest needs for July

This list offers donors an idea of how they can help, but the donations KidVantage accepts are not limited to these items.





Information on the items that KidVantage does and does not accept can be found here

Most of what we provide children is provided by YOU. Your donations of new or quality used clothing, shoes, baby gear, toys, books and more help to fill nearly 200 orders of essentials for children and expectant moms each week.