Shoreline KidVantage greatest needs for July
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
KidVantage updated list of the Shoreline Hub's greatest needs for July!
The Shoreline Hub team prepares orders for an average of 200 children each month in partnership with school districts, early learning centers, housing, early intervention services, emergency services, food banks, maternal and infant health.
Most of what we provide children is provided by YOU. Your donations of new or quality used clothing, shoes, baby gear, toys, books and more help to fill nearly 200 orders of essentials for children and expectant moms each week.
This list offers donors an idea of how they can help, but the donations KidVantage accepts are not limited to these items.
Information on the items that KidVantage does and does not accept can be found here
Shoreline KidVantage Hub
- Address 17230 12th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Phone Number (425) 209-1136
- Email Address infoshoreline@kidvantagenw.org
- Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. - noon
- Saturdays 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
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