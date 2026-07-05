Live & Local at Third Place Commons in July

Tap your toes or get up and dance every Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM at Third Place Commons







July 11 - Guitar Gil & Friends (Jazz)

July 17 - Ray Skjelbred & the Yeti Chasers

July 18 - Five Mile Drive (Country)

July 24 - Rusty Cage Trio (Alt/Country)

July 25 - Moonlight Swing Orchestra (Big Band)

July 31 - Mark Hurwitz & Gin Creek (Blues)



Check out the music schedule

Third Place Commons, upper level LFP Town Center July 10 - Snakebite (Blues)July 11 - Guitar Gil & Friends (Jazz)July 17 - Ray Skjelbred & the Yeti ChasersJuly 18 - Five Mile Drive (Country)July 24 - Rusty Cage Trio (Alt/Country)July 25 - Moonlight Swing Orchestra (Big Band)July 31 - Mark Hurwitz & Gin Creek (Blues)Check out the music schedule HERE







