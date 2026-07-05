Live & Local at Third Place Commons in July

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Tap your toes or get up and dance every Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM at Third Place Commons


July 10 - Snakebite (Blues)
July 11 - Guitar Gil & Friends (Jazz)
July 17 - Ray Skjelbred & the Yeti Chasers
July 18 - Five Mile Drive (Country)
July 24 - Rusty Cage Trio (Alt/Country)
July 25 - Moonlight Swing Orchestra (Big Band)
July 31 - Mark Hurwitz & Gin Creek (Blues)

Check out the music schedule HERE!

Third Place Commons, upper level LFP Town Center


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
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