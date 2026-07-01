Travels with Charlie: Animal Safety Alert - Blue-Green algae in Lake Washington at Log Boom Park



Animal Safety Alert! Log Boom Park Animal Safety Alert! Log Boom Park





Toxic algae bloom in Lake Washington near Log Boom Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

This showed up since our last visit here. This showed up since our last visit here.





If you see a Bloom don’t let your Pet in the water.





Charlie says “Hey Friends - Stay Outa the Water.”

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Let’s all be careful and keep everybody safe and happy. Let’s all be careful and keep everybody safe and happy.



Cheers, Gordon Snyder









Charlie and I stopped by Log Boom Park to wander by the lake. This Animal Safety Alert is posted at the Log Boom Park Pier as you walk onto the pier.