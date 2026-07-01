Travels with Charlie: Animal Safety Alert - Blue-Green algae in Lake Washington at Log Boom Park
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Charlie and I stopped by Log Boom Park to wander by the lake. This Animal Safety Alert is posted at the Log Boom Park Pier as you walk onto the pier.
|Toxic algae bloom in Lake Washington near Log Boom Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder
This showed up since our last visit here.
If you see a Bloom don’t let your Pet in the water.
|Charlie says “Hey Friends - Stay Outa the Water.”
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Let’s all be careful and keep everybody safe and happy.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
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