Travels with Charlie: Animal Safety Alert - Blue-Green algae in Lake Washington at Log Boom Park

Wednesday, July 1, 2026


Animal Safety Alert! Log Boom Park

Charlie and I stopped by Log Boom Park to wander by the lake. This Animal Safety Alert is posted at the Log Boom Park Pier as you walk onto the pier.

Toxic algae bloom in Lake Washington near Log Boom Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder

This showed up since our last visit here.

If you see a Bloom don’t let your Pet in the water.

Charlie says “Hey Friends - Stay Outa the Water.”
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Let’s all be careful and keep everybody safe and happy.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 1:19 AM
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