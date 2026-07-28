AG’s office secures $1.6 million for Washington homeowners who were charged illegal fees by Hayden Homes



The Washington State Attorney General’s Office has agreed to an assurance of discontinuance with the homebuilder Hayden Homes and its nonprofit partner First Story, requiring them to stop adding illegal private transfer fees to properties and to pay back Washington homeowners who paid the fees. This settlement concludes the office’s investigation and avoids litigation. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office has agreed to an assurance of discontinuance with the homebuilder Hayden Homes and its nonprofit partner First Story, requiring them to stop adding illegal private transfer fees to properties and to pay back Washington homeowners who paid the fees. This settlement concludes the office’s investigation and avoids litigation.

The agreement between the AG’s office and Hayden Homes requires Hayden Homes to pay $1.6 million in restitution to homeowners who paid the fee, which includes full refunds plus interest. Hayden Homes must also cease the use of these covenants and remove existing covenants from all other properties they have built or sold in Washington.