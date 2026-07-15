Flag Lowering - July 14, 2026 (Sen. Lindsey Graham)
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Flag Lowering - July 14, 2026 (Sen. Lindsey Graham)
Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately.
Flags should remain at half-staff until 6:00pm on Saturday, July 18, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, July 20th.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
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