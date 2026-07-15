Flag Lowering - July 14, 2026 (Sen. Lindsey Graham)

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Gov. Bob Ferguson:

Flag Lowering - July 14, 2026 (Sen. Lindsey Graham)

Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately.

Flags should remain at half-staff until 6:00pm on Saturday, July 18, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, July 20th.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.


Posted by DKH at 4:14 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  