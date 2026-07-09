Travels with Charlie: Trail Closure in Horizon View Park for Trail Repair

Thursday, July 9, 2026


Story & Photos by Gordon Snyder

The trail that connects NE 201st PL into Horizon View Park is CLOSED for trail repairs. Trail closed at NE 201st PL, so head on up the hill along the road to the park.


Closed sign along the main path circling Horizon View Park.


Those tripping hazards have been dug up already. This might be one of the spots for testing the "tree cells beneath the trail”

To follow how this works, visit Horizon View Park and walk around the park.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
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