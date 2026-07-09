Vendor applications open for the 2nd Annual Greenhouse Winter Market November 14-15, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026


It may seem early to be thinking of the holidays just yet, but if you’re a small business creative/maker/retail team, it’s definitely already begun.

Sky Nursery is SO excited to be hosting this new Shoreline Community tradition once again. It was a joy and an honor to be a part of last year's market, where dozens of vendors were able to share unique, handcrafted goods and community members helped gather literal TONS of food and financial support for Hopelink’s vital nonprofit work. 

It was, in a word, galvanizing. This year will hopefully be no different and we look forward to seeing you there, in one way or another. 

Application is here. If you have questions, please hit up Shoreline Farmers Market , they’re doing the incredible work of weaving together vendors, farmers and food trucks.



Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
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