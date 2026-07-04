Shoreline Preservation Society receives grant to fund feasibility study about moving a barracks building to create a museum at Fircrest

Shoreline Preservation Society is proud to announce it has received a $25,000 Special Projects Grant from King County 4Culture.

The grant will fund a Feasibility Study on potentially moving one of the historic Naval Hospital Barracks at Fircrest to the “gateway” area of Fircrest Campus, for it to become a History Museum with Public Gathering Places.





Later the site became the home of Firlands the site of the Tuberculosis Sanatorium which had relocated from its original site across town.









The barracks were part of the Naval Hospital and were later used as offices and training buildings for staff and residents at Fircrest. They are very large and quaint in style and architecturally similar to many US Military barracks constructed during WWII but represent the unique history that Shoreline has contributed.



stated in a letter about the proposal in November 2025,



“Each chapter of its history reflects the enduring spirit of care, service and healing that defines Fircrest, Relocating the World War II Barracks to the front of the campus will preserve these rare historic structures while creating a welcoming space that highlights the area’s heritage, environment and arts. "The vision includes establishing a community museum and gathering place where Fircrest families, residents, staff and the broader Shoreline community can come together to learn and reflect. ….. I wholeheartedly support the vision of the Shoreline Preservation Society. "Preserving and showcasing this history at Fircrest will not only honor our veterans, but also strengthen community identity and pride for generations to come.”

Shoreline Preservation Society is excited and looking forward to working with technical experts and members of the community, City, County and State who want to preserve the remarkable stories of history, telling what everyday heroes have done at Fircrest for many decades.





Groundbreaking treatments were tried and evaluated in these care facilities. Eventually Washington State created the Fircrest School RHC (Residential Habitational Center) there, a home for disabled people.The barracks were part of the Naval Hospital and were later used as offices and training buildings for staff and residents at Fircrest. They are very large and quaint in style and architecturally similar to many US Military barracks constructed during WWII but represent the unique history that Shoreline has contributed. King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski stated in a letter about the proposal in November 2025,Shoreline Preservation Society is excited and looking forward to working with technical experts and members of the community, City, County and State who want to preserve the remarkable stories of history, telling what everyday heroes have done at Fircrest for many decades.

The campus was developed originally as a huge Naval Hospital during World War II, where thousands of active-duty sailors and marines received care. This led to the future development of the neighborhood.