First Lutheran Preschool Richmond Beach has openings for Fall

Wednesday, July 29, 2026


First Lutheran Preschool Richmond Beach

There's still time to join the First Lutheran Preschool family! We have openings in select classes for children ages 2.5 to 5 years.

At First Lutheran Preschool, your child will enjoy:
Play-based learning
Caring, qualified teachers
A welcoming community
A safe, nurturing environment where children learn and grow

Come see why families have trusted us for over 53 years!

Scan the QR code or visit school.flrb.org to register.
Questions? Call us at 206-546-0320 or email preschool@flrb.org


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
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