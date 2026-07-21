Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2026 Scholarship Winners
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Edmonds WA – July 20, 2025. Following Board approval on June 24, 2026, Edmonds Driftwood Players is proud to recognize the recipients of its 2026 scholarships. Established to encourage the next generation of theatre artists, EDP's scholarship program supports students pursuing higher education and professional training in all areas of theatre. Congratulations to this year's recipients!
Lucy Myers is the recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship, Dorothy White is the recipient of the Theatre Arts Scholarship, and Lynx Beaky is the recipient of the AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship. Each will be awarded $1,000 payable to their school of choice.
The Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship honors a long-time member who spent many hours designing and/or building sets and was our volunteer Technical Director for many years. It was created by his loving wife, Judy Anne Eaton, a longtime member and volunteer.
The Theatre Arts Scholarship has been a long-standing award established in 1988.
The AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was created by our longtime member, volunteer, past board director and office manager, Keith Gehrig to honor his parents.
Lucy Myers is a graduate of Meadowdale High School and will attend the University of Washington this fall, where she plans to study Drama and Biology. Throughout high school, Lucy distinguished herself both on stage and behind the scenes, serving as an actor, scenic designer, and student leader. Her ability to combine artistic creativity with technical skill, while encouraging collaboration among her peers, made her an outstanding choice for the Ralph Eaton Memorial Technical Theatre Scholarship.
Working as a lead of our set team in my high school theatre program, I thoroughly enjoy guiding my peers to use their creativity to formulate a purposeful atmosphere through our set design. This aspect of the theatre arts is extraordinarily rewarding as I can help others discover their creativity and grow their confidence in becoming artists. (Lucy Myers)
Dorothy White is a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School and is continuing her studies at Emerson College, pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and Performance. Dorothy's application reflected a strong commitment to artistic growth, academic excellence, and continued development as a performer. Her thoughtful reflections on the impact theatre has had on her life, combined with an impressive collegiate record, made her an outstanding recipient of this year's Theatre Arts Scholarship.
One evening, a family friend of my parents came to one of my shows. Her husband had recently passed away and after the show, she told my mom that while watching the performance, she had smiled and laughed for the first time in months. It was then that I learned about how a performance tells a story, yes, but how when people come together, we do it to feel. To smile, laugh, cry, to reflect on our lives, to connect with the people sitting next to us. (Dorothy White)
Lynx Beaky will attend Roosevelt University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. Through an extensive record of performance, technical theatre, and youth theatre involvement, Lynx has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the performing arts. Their deeply personal essay described the transformative role theatre has played in building confidence, fostering belonging, and inspiring a future dedicated to the arts.
I want to use my performances to reach out to kids who are struggling with themselves, like I was. Characters and stories that I can relate to are few and far between. While there have been some in recent years, it's not enough. I want to tell kids that it's okay to be who you are, and like what you like. I also want to provide depictions of mental health struggles in an accurate and safe way. I can do this through acting and writing, which I am determined to do for the rest of my life. (Lynx Beaky)
EDMONDS DRIFTWOOD PLAYERS is a volunteer based 501(c)(3) non-profit community theatre. We have been entertaining and educating our community since 1958, making us one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.
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