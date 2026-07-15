Summer events at Copperworks Distilling Co. July 20 & July 27, 2026
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Copperworks Kenmore Barrel House summer events
7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Located directly on the Burke-Gilman bike trail
LINEUP
Sunday, July 20, 2026 Kenmore Barrel House
- Nick Dumas and Branchline perform live. Copperworks cocktails and food from De La Soil available. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door.
- Tickets here
- Summer Garden Wreath Workshop. Guests craft a eucalyptus‑and‑gold‑hoop wreath while enjoying a cocktail. Limited seating.
- Register here
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