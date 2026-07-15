Summer events at Copperworks Distilling Co. July 20 & July 27, 2026

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Copperworks Kenmore Barrel House summer events

7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Located directly on the Burke-Gilman bike trail

LINEUP



Sunday, July 20, 2026 Kenmore Barrel House
    • Nick Dumas and Branchline perform live. Copperworks cocktails and food from De La Soil available. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 at the door.
    • Tickets here

Sunday, July 27, 2026 from 6-8pm Kenmore Barrel House
    • Summer Garden Wreath Workshop. Guests craft a eucalyptus‑and‑gold‑hoop wreath while enjoying a cocktail. Limited seating.
    • Register here

Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
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