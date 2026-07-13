Jobs: City of Shoreline Limited Term - Senior Planner









The successful candidate will enjoy a fast-paced work environment and have experience and skills in evaluating complex policy documents; leading high-profile long-range planning projects; making public presentations; managing and reviewing complex land use applications; interpreting, applying and drafting development codes; conducting environmental review; and providing customer service. Preferred experience includes working with local governmental agencies, project management, public outreach, policy analysis, and code writing.



Detailed job description and application:

This position is specifically focused on long-range planning, though the successful candidate will frequently collaborate with current planners and preferably have some prior experience with current planning. In addition to the planning team this position works closely with partners in other departments like Parks, Public Works, and Community Services. A collaborative, solution-oriented attitude and strong communication skills is essential to this work.The successful candidate will enjoy a fast-paced work environment and have experience and skills in evaluating complex policy documents; leading high-profile long-range planning projects; making public presentations; managing and reviewing complex land use applications; interpreting, applying and drafting development codes; conducting environmental review; and providing customer service. Preferred experience includes working with local governmental agencies, project management, public outreach, policy analysis, and code writing.Detailed job description and application: Limited Term -Senior Planner









Job type: Limited TermSalary: $111,688.00 - $135,886.00 AnnuallyOpening date: 7/10/2026Closing date: 7/26/2026 11:59Note: this is a limited term position with a current end date of 12/31/2026 that will be extended to 12/31/2028, pending City Council’s approval and funding.The Senior Planner works under the general supervision of the Planning Manager, playing a leading role in creation and implementation of long-range planning projects. The Senior Planner will routinely interact with elected and appointed officials as well as the community on efforts like development code updates, applying for countywide center status, preparing for the climate element of the comprehensive plan, and updating the Shoreline Master Program.