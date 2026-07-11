32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Keith Scully
Saturday, July 11, 2026
I'm proud of what we've accomplished in my ten years on the Shoreline City Council. We've transformed the city—bringing new housing, mandating affordable housing, building sidewalks and parks, and strengthening the social safety net. We've made real progress on affordability, transit, and environmental protection, and we've made clear that Shoreline welcomes everyone. I'm especially proud of our work listening to and supporting our immigrant community. We did all this while keeping a balanced budget and preserving our city's unique character.
I want to bring the Shoreline style of government to Olympia: progressive, respectful, and focused on real change. Beyond my elected experience, I've been a lawyer for nearly 30 years—a King County Deputy Prosecutor, a war crimes prosecutor for the United Nations, legal director of an environmental nonprofit, and an advocate for citizens in environmental and intellectual property litigation. My first career was as a paramedic in urban New Jersey.
My top priorities are affordability, progressive tax reform, education funding, and environmental protection. Affordability and tax reform go hand-in-hand: our regressive system makes groceries, housing, and car tabs fall unfairly on working people and overhauling it is job one. On housing, we must streamline permitting to make building easier and cheaper—from multifamily near light rail to a home addition. Schools have been underfunded for too long. It's time to fully fund them. And climate change is real. I'm ready to keep our energy clean and to make the changes needed in stormwater, tree retention, and habitat protection so future generations enjoy the environment we have today.
I’m honored to be endorsed by Snohomish County Democrats, Shoreline and South County Firefighters, Representative Ryu, labor organizations, the Environment and Climate Caucus, and most importantly over 40 local elected officials—people I’ve worked with and helped succeed over the years.
Website: Keithscully.org
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