32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Keith Scully

Keith Scully Keith Scully - candidate for 32nd LD Pos #1





I'm proud of what we've accomplished in my ten years on the Shoreline City Council. We've transformed the city—bringing new housing, mandating affordable housing, building sidewalks and parks, and strengthening the social safety net. We've made real progress on affordability, transit, and environmental protection, and we've made clear that Shoreline welcomes everyone. I'm especially proud of our work listening to and supporting our immigrant community. We did all this while keeping a balanced budget and preserving our city's unique character.







