Communi-trees: Free Trees for the Shoreline Community July 15 - August 31, 2026
Friday, July 10, 2026
Communi-trees! Communi-trees is the City’s tree giveaway and planting program.
Trees provide many benefits. They clean our air and water, create shade, reduce stress, and make Shoreline more beautiful.
New this year:
This year, Communi-trees will offer residents free street trees to plant in the right-of-way adjacent to their property.
This year, Communi-trees will offer residents free street trees to plant in the right-of-way adjacent to their property.
Street trees are trees planted in the public right-of-way.
This is typically the space between a road and sidewalk, but can also extend past the sidewalk, or include space in easements and alleyways.
If you are interested in planting in the right-of-way, contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov to see if your space is eligible.
When you participate in Communi-trees, you get:
If you are interested in planting in the right-of-way, contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov to see if your space is eligible.
When you participate in Communi-trees, you get:
- Up to three free trees per property
- Help picking the right tree for your space
- Free planting supplies
- Training on tree planting and care
- Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities (subject to volunteer availability)
- Ongoing tree care reminders
Full details on eligibility, available trees, and more can be found at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees.
You can sign up for your free tree between July 15-August 31! It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!
Questions? Contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2488.
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