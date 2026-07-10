Communi-trees: Free Trees for the Shoreline Community July 15 - August 31, 2026

Mark your calendars! On July 15, 2026 Shoreline community members, schools, churches, and businesses can sign up for a FREE tree through Communi-trees ! Communi-trees is the City’s tree giveaway and planting program.

New this year:



This year, Communi-trees will offer residents free street trees to plant in the right-of-way adjacent to their property.





Street trees are trees planted in the public right-of-way.









If you are interested in planting in the right-of-way, contact us at



When you participate in Communi-trees, you get: This is typically the space between a road and sidewalk, but can also extend past the sidewalk, or include space in easements and alleyways.If you are interested in planting in the right-of-way, contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov to see if your space is eligible.When you participate in Communi-trees, you get:

Up to three free trees per property

Help picking the right tree for your space

Free planting supplies

Training on tree planting and care

Planting assistance for individuals with disabilities (subject to volunteer availability)

Ongoing tree care reminders

Full details on eligibility, available trees, and more can be found at



You can sign up for your free tree between July 15-August 31! It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!



Questions? Contact us at Full details on eligibility, available trees, and more can be found at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees You can sign up for your free tree between July 15-August 31! It doesn’t matter when you sign up — just make sure it’s before August 31!Questions? Contact us at communitrees@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2488.









Trees provide many benefits. They clean our air and water, create shade, reduce stress, and make Shoreline more beautiful.