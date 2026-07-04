Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) affects ocean beaches, Hood Canal

Hood Canal Paralytic Shellfish Poison at lethal levels







OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is warning residents and visitors not to harvest or eat recreational shellfish from Hood Canal after laboratory testing detected lethal levels of OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is warning residents and visitors not to harvest or eat recreational shellfish from Hood Canal after laboratory testing detected lethal levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxin in shellfish samples collected this week near Hoodsport and surrounding areas.

As a result, all recreational shellfish harvesting remains closed in Hood Canal from Foulweather Bluff and Port Ludlow Bay south, including Port Gamble Bay, Quilcene Bay, Dabob Bay, and Mats Mats Bay. The closure has been expanded to include Port Townsend, Oak Bay, and Marrowstone Island.





Symptoms can develop within minutes to several hours after eating contaminated shellfish and may include tingling or numbness of the lips, tongue, hands, and feet. Severe cases can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death. Anyone experiencing symptoms after eating shellfish should seek immediate medical attention or call 911.

DOH advises the public to check the state's

Never harvest shellfish from Richmond Beach

Water is chronically polluted

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is closed year-round because of the high degree of pollution in our waterways. Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is closed year-round because of the high degree of pollution in our waterways.



DOH advises the public to check the state's Shellfish Safety Map before harvesting recreational shellfish.

The closure applies to clams, oysters, mussels, scallops, and other molluscan shellfish species. Crab and shrimp are not included. Mason, Kitsap, and Jefferson County authorities have posted warning signs at public beaches throughout the affected areas.Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) is a naturally occurring marine toxin that cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste and is not destroyed by cooking, freezing, or cleaning shellfish.