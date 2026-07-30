Diane Hettrick Editor of Shoreline Area News honored with King County's MLK Medal of Distinguished Service



The Shoreline community paused to celebrate one of its most dedicated volunteers on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 as Diane Hettrick founder, publisher and editor of Shoreline Area News was presented with the Metropolitan King County Council MLK Medal of Distinguished Service at the annual Echo Lake Picnic.



The award was presented by King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski in recognition of Hettrick's years of service to the Shoreline community through her work as founder and publisher of Shoreline Area News.

The MLK Medal of Distinguished Service

Photo by Carl Dinse

Each year, the Metropolitan King County Council recognizes individuals who embody the ideals of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The award reflects Dr. King's enduring question, engraved on the medal itself:"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The official citation accompanying the award states:"The ideals of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the foremost civil and human rights leader in the United States, are held high at King County. Dr. King's vision of equity and social justice is infused throughout the programs and services of county government."It goes on to recognize Hettrick's extraordinary contributions:"Diane Hettrick has responded to Dr. King's question, 'What are you doing for others?' through her dedication and commitment to community service in keeping Shoreline residents informed and connected through her freely available journalism."For thousands of Shoreline residents, Shoreline Area News has become part of their daily routine. What began as a community blog has grown into an indispensable resource that celebrates local achievements, shares civic information, and local events while uplifting the Shoreline community."In presenting the honor, the Metropolitan King County Council recognized Diane not only for her years of service but also for the example she sets for others. The citation concludes:"The Metropolitan King County Council today presents Diane Hettrick with the MLK Medal of Distinguished Service for her outstanding community service and honors her as an example to all in our county, state, and nation."The standing ovation from neighbors gathered at the Echo Lake Picnic reflected what many in Shoreline have known for years: Diane Hettrick's quiet, consistent dedication has helped strengthen the fabric of this community.Congratulations to Diane on this well-deserved recognition and thank you for the countless hours you have devoted to ensuring Shoreline's stories are seen, celebrated, and remembered. Thank you!