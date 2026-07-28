Yoga & Hike at St. Edwards August 11, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026


Trudy Mower is a certified yoga instructor, who has taught all levels to adults since 2008. She dreams of building community through the body-mind connection yoga provides. Her style is gentle and accommodates all levels. 

  • Tuesday August 11, 2026 at St. Edward Park in Kenmore
  • 14445 Juanita Drive NE
  • 10am Gentle Yoga session
  • 11:15am Hike down to the lake (steep trail!)

No props provided, BYOM (bring your own mat!).

Meet at the north end of the park by the picnic tables.
Parking requires a Discover Pass or pay at the kiosk
Bring your mat, a snack, and maybe a swimsuit for a swim after

Questions: contact Trudy trudy.mower@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 1:53 AM
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