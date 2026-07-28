Yoga & Hike at St. Edwards August 11, 2026



Trudy Mower is a certified yoga instructor, who has taught all levels to adults since 2008. She dreams of building community through the body-mind connection yoga provides. Her style is gentle and accommodates all levels. Trudy Mower is a certified yoga instructor, who has taught all levels to adults since 2008. She dreams of building community through the body-mind connection yoga provides. Her style is gentle and accommodates all levels.





Tuesday August 11, 2026 at St. Edward Park in Kenmore

14445 Juanita Drive NE

10am Gentle Yoga session

11:15am Hike down to the lake (steep trail!)





No props provided, BYOM (bring your own mat!).





Meet at the north end of the park by the picnic tables.

Parking requires a Discover Pass or pay at the kiosk

Bring your mat, a snack, and maybe a swimsuit for a swim after











