Yoga & Hike at St. Edwards August 11, 2026
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Trudy Mower is a certified yoga instructor, who has taught all levels to adults since 2008. She dreams of building community through the body-mind connection yoga provides. Her style is gentle and accommodates all levels.
- Tuesday August 11, 2026 at St. Edward Park in Kenmore
- 14445 Juanita Drive NE
- 10am Gentle Yoga session
- 11:15am Hike down to the lake (steep trail!)
No props provided, BYOM (bring your own mat!).
Meet at the north end of the park by the picnic tables.
Parking requires a Discover Pass or pay at the kiosk
Bring your mat, a snack, and maybe a swimsuit for a swim after
Questions: contact Trudy trudy.mower@gmail.com
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