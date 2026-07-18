Mountlake Terrace Community Parade

Bubblemaker

Dance troupe





Seafair Pirates aboard the canon-blasting Moby Duck

The pirates were VERY noisy

Other crowd-pleasers included the Seafair Pirates aboard the canon-blasting Moby Duck, Shriners performing on miniature and custom rides, a mariachi band, costumed dancers and children participating alongside their families. Spectators also enjoyed a steady procession of Ford Mustangs. Other crowd-pleasers included the Seafair Pirates aboard the canon-blasting Moby Duck, Shriners performing on miniature and custom rides, a mariachi band, costumed dancers and children participating alongside their families. Spectators also enjoyed a steady procession of Ford Mustangs.





The City of Mountlake Terrace served as the event’s Terrace Title Sponsor. In announcing the partnership, the Chamber said in its Facebook page:



"The MLT Community Parade wouldn't be possible without the incredible support of our Terrace Title Sponsor, the City of Mountlake Terrace. From day one, the City has been more than a sponsor; it's been a true partner. Their guidance, resources, and willingness to help navigate everything from permits and logistics to event planning have been invaluable throughout this process.





The Chamber of Commerce organized the event

"As this is our first year organizing the parade, we've had a lot to learn, and the City's support has helped turn this vision into reality. Their investment in this event reflects a shared commitment to bringing our community together and continuing a tradition that means so much to Mountlake Terrace. "As this is our first year organizing the parade, we've had a lot to learn, and the City's support has helped turn this vision into reality. Their investment in this event reflects a shared commitment to bringing our community together and continuing a tradition that means so much to Mountlake Terrace.



"Please join us in thanking the City of Mountlake Terrace for helping make the 2026 MLT Community Parade possible. We couldn't have done it without them, and we're grateful for their partnership every step of the way."

Western Vigilantes with their kneeling car

I asked Mayor Woodard, "Why was it important for the city to step up as the title sponsor for the MLT Community Parade?"



He replied: "Well, I would say from where I said, right now, protect your joy should be a theme throughout the county. This is a wonderful opportunity to just bring people out and make sure that we see each other and recognize our needs while we also just enjoy each other's presence" I asked Mayor Woodard, "Why was it important for the city to step up as the title sponsor for the MLT Community Parade?"He replied: "Well, I would say from where I said, right now, protect your joy should be a theme throughout the county. This is a wonderful opportunity to just bring people out and make sure that we see each other and recognize our needs while we also just enjoy each other's presence"

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

I asked Councilmember Doyle, "What does the city hope residents will take away from this parade?"



She said: "To find your joy, like the mayor said, and that everybody belongs."



The Double D crew in 1970s dress



One of the most eye-catching groups was the crew from Double D Meats. The group dressed in hip early-1970s clothing, complete with flower-power prints, bell-bottoms, fringe, tinted glasses and peace signs. I dug the far-out, groovy scene.



For the people watching from lawns, sidewalks and folding chairs, the evening offered a chance to reconnect with neighbors—and perhaps collect a little parade loot.



I asked one spectator, who has lived in Mountlake Terrace for 25 years, "What's been your favorite part of the parade so far?" I asked Councilmember Doyle, "What does the city hope residents will take away from this parade?"She said: "To find your joy, like the mayor said, and that everybody belongs."One of the most eye-catching groups was the crew from Double D Meats. The group dressed in hip early-1970s clothing, complete with flower-power prints, bell-bottoms, fringe, tinted glasses and peace signs. I dug the far-out, groovy scene.For the people watching from lawns, sidewalks and folding chairs, the evening offered a chance to reconnect with neighbors—and perhaps collect a little parade loot.I asked one spectator, who has lived in Mountlake Terrace for 25 years, "What's been your favorite part of the parade so far?"

Free stuff

He said: "All the free stuff." He then pointed to a bag his wife was holding, already filled with giveaways from merchants and parade participants.



Joy, sunshine, and a bag full of freebies. For this year's MLT Community Parade, that sounds like a pretty groovy scene.





He said: "All the free stuff." He then pointed to a bag his wife was holding, already filled with giveaways from merchants and parade participants.Joy, sunshine, and a bag full of freebies. For this year's MLT Community Parade, that sounds like a pretty groovy scene.

The parade continues a longtime Mountlake Terrace tradition, although its name and organizers have changed in recent years. After the Smith family retired from organizing the three-day Tour de Terrace festival, the nonprofit MLT Cares sponsored last year’s MLT Parade. This year, the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce took over as host of the newly named MLT Community Parade.Friday's parade offered a little bit of everything: Performance groups, community organizations, marching bands, cultural groups, local businesses, classic cars and plenty of colorful characters. Young dancers displayed brilliant traditional dresses, musicians performed along the route, Scouts carried flags, and first responders greeted spectators from vintage to modern fire engines.