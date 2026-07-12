400 kittens go through a lot of supplies - help SAFe by donating supplies

Sunday, July 12, 2026


Amazon shoppers, Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) in Ballinger Village could use your help!

Kitten season is in full swing, and our nursery is flying through supplies. SAFe has welcomed more than 400 kittens this year, with many more still to come.

If you're placing an Amazon order, consider adding an item from our Wishlist to help our tiniest patients heal, grow, and thrive.

Our most-needed items include:
Tiki Cat Baby Thrive
Fancy Feast Kitten wet food
Tiki Cat Baby Mousse
Purina Pro Plan Kitten wet food
Proviable Probiotics
Cardboard scratchers
Every item donated makes a real difference for a kitten who needs a little extra TLC.  

Thank you for helping us give these little ones the best possible start in life!

And when you are ready to adopt, foster, or donate here is their webpage.



Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
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