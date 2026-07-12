400 kittens go through a lot of supplies - help SAFe by donating supplies



Amazon shoppers, Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) in Ballinger Village could use your help! Amazon shoppers, Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) in Ballinger Village could use your help!





Thank you for helping us give these little ones the best possible start in life!

















Kitten season is in full swing, and our nursery is flying through supplies. SAFe has welcomed more than 400 kittens this year, with many more still to come.If you're placing an Amazon order, consider adding an item from our Wishlist to help our tiniest patients heal, grow, and thrive.Our most-needed items include:Tiki Cat Baby ThriveFancy Feast Kitten wet foodTiki Cat Baby MoussePurina Pro Plan Kitten wet foodProviable ProbioticsCardboard scratchersEvery item donated makes a real difference for a kitten who needs a little extra TLC.