32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Jenna Nand

Jenna Nand Jenna Nand - candidate for 32nd LD Pos #1





As someone who grew up in Edmonds and Shoreline, I want to make life better for your family and you in Shoreline and throughout the 32nd Legislative District. This community has always provided opportunity for hardworking people like my parents, who immigrated to the Seattle area from the Fiji Islands in 1979 and picked Shoreline and Edmonds as a safe place to raise their kids. I am the only candidate endorsed by our teachers via WEA-PAC, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu, 48th State Senator Vandana Slatter, and multiple other elected officials and left-leaning organizations that want meaningful change.









In addition to being the first woman of color elected to Edmonds City Council, I am a business attorney, family caregiver, and an animal rights activist. So I’ve seen the systemic failures caused by insider politics firsthand and the way they hurt the most vulnerable members of our community. My commitment is to finding real results to the problems that Washingtonians face. I achieve real wins because I have built my reputation on governing through outreach, education, bipartisanship, and compromise.As someone who cares deeply about education in our state, I will champion statewide school funding and lowering tuition to expand educational opportunities for all Washingtonians. With high inequality across the state and the country, I will promote union jobs, affordable homeownership, and practical healthcare reforms to support overtaxed and underserved workers. Finally, I will strive to improve our climate resiliency, protecting us from extreme weather due to climate change.Join my fight to make Washington work for everyone. I genuinely believe that we can all thrive in our beautiful state if everyone feels that they are investing in a system that will also invest in them. Let’s build a path to the American dream together!