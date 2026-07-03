Yoga at the Dunn Gardens July 9, 2026

Yoga at Dunn Gardens

Yoga in the Gardens Thursday July 9, 2026 at 6pm Yoga in the Gardens Thursday July 9, 2026 at 6pm





Although she enjoys teaching all levels, her primary love is working with Women. Suzette's goal is to improve each person’s health and well being by moving in whatever way their body needs to move.





She does this by helping students value their uniqueness by finding optimal balance between effort and ease, and taking life one moment at a time.





Suzette is registered with Yoga Alliance at E-RYT 200, RYT 500 and RYPT 500 level.



This class is appropriate for all levels, so don’t worry if you can’t put your toe in your ear! Please bring your own yoga mat and any other items you need (towel, blocks, bolster, etc.)



This is a pay what you can event, with all donations going to the operating budget of Dunn Gardens.













Suzette has been a yoga practitioner in Seattle for over 20 years. Shaped by her initial training in the Viniyoga tradition, Suzette’s hatha teaching style takes a more gentle and therapeutic approach.